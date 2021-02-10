Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $365,445.51 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $365,445.51 and $4.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,745.71 or 1.00047210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00033989 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.40 or 0.01056236 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00320382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.57 or 0.00238272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00093401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006068 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00031897 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,677,800 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

