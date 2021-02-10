Phoneum (PHT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,258.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $104,637.16 and approximately $3,258.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $508.37 or 0.01127966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.95 or 0.05602323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00044887 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00031929 BTC.

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

