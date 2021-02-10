Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $10,208.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012682 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,342,591 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

