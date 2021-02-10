Photon (PHO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 214.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Photon has a total market cap of $207,430.24 and $96.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Photon has traded up 78.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,961.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.19 or 0.03881500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.98 or 0.00402518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.01085633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.68 or 0.00468571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00380067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00252212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00022971 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 38,163,405,054 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

