Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.80

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.80 and last traded at $80.63, with a volume of 530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,269,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 24,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,394,451.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,968.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,619 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,423. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,301,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,445,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 537,027 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,224,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2,174.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 512,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

