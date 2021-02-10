PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.84

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.73, with a volume of 637900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.67 million and a P/E ratio of -14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

