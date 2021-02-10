PieDAO DEFI++ Market Capitalization Tops $1.74 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be bought for $5.20 or 0.00011528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $8,836.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00279710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00129590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00074048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00088379 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00064192 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

PieDAO DEFI++ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

