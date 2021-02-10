Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will announce sales of $129.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.93 million and the highest is $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $531.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.28 million to $534.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $528.17 million, with estimates ranging from $520.31 million to $536.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 66.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

