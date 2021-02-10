Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-$1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.86. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.86-1.96 EPS.

NYSE PDM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,902. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.