Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading Up 9.2%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s share price was up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 1,653,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 391,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $178.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 231,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

