Pillar (PLR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110,667.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $110,667.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00059453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.24 or 0.01146088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.58 or 0.05567293 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00045852 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00033000 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

