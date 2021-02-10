Pine Island Acquisition (NYSE:PIPP) Shares Down 2.6%

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 568,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,145,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

About Pine Island Acquisition (NYSE:PIPP)

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses on defense, government service, and aerospace businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Island Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Island Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.