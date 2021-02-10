Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) shares fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.76. 14,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 16,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.
Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%.
Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBFS)
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.