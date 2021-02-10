Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) shares fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.76. 14,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 16,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

