Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PXD opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $147.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

