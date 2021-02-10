Piper Sandler Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $47.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.96.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.8% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

