Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain (NYSE:OMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

NYSE OMF opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 3,548.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,218 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in OneMain by 6.7% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,405,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,162,000 after acquiring an additional 151,857 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in OneMain by 36.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 294,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 129,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OneMain by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

