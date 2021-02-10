Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Cap of $904,311.64

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Pirl has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $904,311.64 and approximately $872.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,107.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,763.27 or 0.03824287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00398295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.23 or 0.01106620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.45 or 0.00473787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00380644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00247128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

