PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $36.71 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001881 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

