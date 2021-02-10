PIXEL Reaches Market Cap of $9.12 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,563.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.36 or 0.01122787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.93 or 0.00475575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00038390 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005600 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

