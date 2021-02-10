Pizza Market Cap Tops $620,202.86 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $620,202.86 and $71.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00022942 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 148.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

