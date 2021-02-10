Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

