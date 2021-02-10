Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

PAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Jennison Associates boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 182,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 145,008 shares in the last quarter. Loge Solutions bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Eagle Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 311.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 134,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,626.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 73,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICON Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. ICON Advisers now owns 359,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.