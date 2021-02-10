Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.52. 6,721,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 3,283,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAGP. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

