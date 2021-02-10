Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Up 7.2%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.03. 3,491,602 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 2,087,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The firm has a market cap of $363.22 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

