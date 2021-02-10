Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $384.43

Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $384.43 and traded as high as $485.00. Playtech plc (PTEC.L) shares last traded at $473.00, with a volume of 1,013,527 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 451.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 384.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Playtech plc (PTEC.L) Company Profile (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

