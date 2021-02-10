Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

PLTK has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

PLTK opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

