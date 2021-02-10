Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLSPF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLSPF)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.87. 165,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,749% from the average session volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Plus Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLSPF)

Plus Products, Inc (Canada) engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of cannabis infused products. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to both regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational, markets. The company was founded by Jacob F. Heimark and Roy McFarland on March 29, 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

