Pmeer (PMEER) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 24 Hours

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00283659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00110256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00077966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00086206 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00201358 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

