Polis (POLIS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27,787.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Polis has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $27,787.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Polis token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00022531 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

