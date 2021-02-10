Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $12,996.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00022265 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 146.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

