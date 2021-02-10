Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) 1-Day Volume Tops $20.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $203.76 or 0.00456817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $3.69 million and $20.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.53 or 0.00283666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00113984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00077692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00085150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00202396 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,120 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

