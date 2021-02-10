POPCHAIN Market Capitalization Tops $264,292.48 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $264,292.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.12 or 0.00232461 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

