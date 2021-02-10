Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.44 billion. Post posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

NYSE:POST opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3,243.92 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

