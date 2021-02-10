Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) is PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Post comprises about 8.7% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Post worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Post by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Post by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 29.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,243.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

