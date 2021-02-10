Powered Brands’ Quiet Period To Expire on February 17th (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Powered Brands’ (OTCMKTS:POWRU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 17th. Powered Brands had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

POWRU stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

