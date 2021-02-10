PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.31.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get PPL alerts:

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PPL by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in PPL by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. PPL has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.