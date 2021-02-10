Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)’s (PD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.16.

PD stock traded down C$3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.91. 393,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.92. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The firm has a market cap of C$396.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

