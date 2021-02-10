Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.77

Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.77 and traded as high as $94.17. Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) shares last traded at $92.80, with a volume of 686,603 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £798.70 million and a PE ratio of 10.31.

In related news, insider Tim Elliott purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,850 ($6,336.56).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

