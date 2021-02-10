Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.96

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.96 and traded as high as $21.42. Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 6,820,830 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.96. The company has a market capitalization of £190.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

