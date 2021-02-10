Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.63. 14,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

