Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 2.9% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $69,127,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.80. 24,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,755. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

