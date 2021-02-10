Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. IDACORP accounts for 4.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of IDACORP worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Shares of IDA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,854. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.