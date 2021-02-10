Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Avangrid makes up 2.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. 5,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

