Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,249 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 3.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.63. The company had a trading volume of 152,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.25 and its 200-day moving average is $234.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

