Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 78,514 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling makes up 2.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. owned about 0.47% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 195,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

HY stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $98.23. 1,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,019. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa purchased 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $408,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $4,647,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

