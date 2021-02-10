Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. The Hershey accounts for about 3.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Hershey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in The Hershey by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Hershey by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.79. 6,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day moving average of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

