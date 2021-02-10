Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 2,042 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,631 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.7% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $126.09. 100,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,638,432. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $125.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

