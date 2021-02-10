Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 7,188 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems accounts for approximately 2.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. owned 0.59% of Mitek Systems worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $49,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. 7,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,461. The company has a market cap of $694.94 million, a PE ratio of 93.34 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $36,738.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,627 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

