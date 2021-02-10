Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 133,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

