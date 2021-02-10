Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $148.88

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $148.88 and traded as low as $145.80. Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) shares last traded at $146.80, with a volume of 2,095,097 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.88.

Get Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

In related news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 11,485,080 shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £16,538,515.20 ($21,607,675.99).

About Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.